Water pipe break reported at Montana State Prison

UPDATE: Oct 10, 2025 —

Families and friends of inmates at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge tell MTN their loved ones have had limited access to water and bathrooms for days. Some say inmates have not been able to shower or use toilets regularly, and phone access is also not working.

The Montana Department of Corrections says crews continue to work on a broken water pipe at the prison. Fifty portable toilets have been delivered, and portable showers are being ordered. Officials say meals, inmate services, and recreation have not been affected.

The Montana National Guard delivered 15,000 gallons of water Saturday and will remain on site throughout the weekend to help resupply the main water tank. Additional pallets of bottled water will continue to be delivered to the facility over the coming days.

DOC Director Brian Gootkin said, “The Department is working as quickly as possible to find the break and restore all services to Montana State Prison,” “We’re thankful for the long hours staff have already put in and to our partners who have stepped up to help out.”

PREVIOUS:

DEER LODGE — A water pipe break has been reported by the Montana Department of Corrections.

The pipe, which carries water from the well house to the main water tank, which supplies water to the secure compound, broke on Friday morning.

Although the secure compound is affected, the dairy and Work and Reentry Center were not impacted, according to a release.

According to the DOC, inmates will be provided with water bottles. Regular services, like meals, have not been affected. Inmates have not been relocated due to the water pipe break. The department is working with Montana Disaster Emergency Services to get 15,000 gallons of water to the main water tank.

“Our team has been working diligently at the Montana State Prison to respond swiftly to this issue,” DOC Director Brian Gootkin said. “We are committed to ensuring inmates have access to water and all regular services."