Weather Wise: "Ground-Dog" Day

HELENA — Wednesday is Groundhog Day, again.

It's a day popular in North American tradition, a day where television really fails to capture the true excitement of a large squirrel predicting the weather. However, Punxsutawney Phil isn’t the only four-legged prognosticator in the country. In Helena, we have Ritz the Wonderpup.

On Monday, Ritz was joined by MTN Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevanitz for “Ground-Dog Day,” the slightly lesser-known cousin to Feb. 2.

Ritz the Wonderpup thinks she can forecast better than not only Curtis, but also the groundhog.

The wonderpup was presented with two bowls, each filled with an equal amount of her favorite treats.

After much consultation with local smells and no coercion from Curtis, Ritz has predicted there will be six more weeks of winter! The prediction falls in line with the sub-zero temperatures and snow expected in the coming days.

MTN would like to offer our condolences to anyone who was really hoping Ritz was going to predict an early spring.