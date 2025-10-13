Weather Wise: Montana's first big snow of the year

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but it's not even Halloween yet.

The first snow of the season hit parts of Montana hard with a deep blanket of snow. Heavy, wet snow stuck to the trees and the roads, creating slippery driving conditions. Because of the time of year, the ground is still not frozen. Even with temperatures below freezing, some melting occurred from underneath because of relatively warm ground temperatures, adding to the slippery, sloppy mess.

This early-season snow encountered trees with leaves that have not fallen off yet. While the contrast in color can be beautiful, the leaves will hold more snow and more weight. Branches and trees have succumbed to the weight, breaking and even damaging powerlines. With snow still in the trees, use caution when walking under these trees as branches could still snap.

October can be a dry month, but this storm has started off the water year with a healthy amount of moisture. The snow was heavy and dense, with some areas picking up more than an inch of equivalent water.

