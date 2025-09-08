Weather Wise: The 2017 Fire Season

If you thought this weekend's smoke and air quality were bad, exactly 8 years ago, Montana was facing an apocalyptic wildfire situation, one of the worst on record. It was the most devastating season since 1910, and not only were fires causing extensive damage, terrible air quality threatened public safety as well.

Two firefighters lost their lives that season with a total of 2,420 fires here in Montana. 141 structures burned with total firefighting costs reaching $400 million. In the spring of that year, Montana plunged into a record drought that ultimately produced conditions for a historic fire season.

It was just after Labor Day weekend that year when several days of heat and high winds created tremendous growth across all of the state's fires. Approximately 48 fires were blowing up at once, smoke filled the sky and blocked out the sun, and all hope seemed to be lost.

It was then that a record-breaking snowstorm developed. Just barely mid-September, and parts of Montana were buried by up to three feet of snow. Several days of heavy snow and cool temperatures doused the fires and cleaned out the smoke. While some fires smoldered for a few more weeks, the storm really brought an abrupt end to that historic season.

It's often this time of year when wildfire season is almost at its worst, waiting for the first cold rain and snow event to mercifully provide some relief to a weary public.

While a record-breaking snowstorm is not currently in our forecast, cooler temperatures, rain showers and some high mountain snow will likely fall in the state through the middle of the month.

According to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center, a total of 48,104 acres have burned so far this year. The 10-year running average is 370,000.

