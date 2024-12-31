WeatherWise: Weather Behind the Camera

There is a lot more to my job than just telling you what the weather is going to be like on TV. Before and after we go on air, meteorologists across our MTN stations keep up with the latest news, weather trends, and computer models to build a forecast to help you through your day. Here’s just a small look at what my day consists of when I’m not on your screen.

I start my day off looking at the present weather. It is important to know what is currently going on in the areas I’m forecasting for. Luckily enough, there are countless National Weather Service weather stations, ASOS units, and SNOTEL’s in our state at different locations and elevations. They can exhibit a wide variety of weather data, from temperatures, dew points, precipitation totals, and wind speed. Satellite imagery also helps with seeing where weather systems and features are located.

Then it’s time to dive into the weather models to get a good idea of what the future holds. There are several types of models. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages when making a forecast. So, it’s critical to observe all and see how they compare and contrast.

In basic terms, there are short, medium, and long-range models. The shorter the range, the more detail the model and show. So, this can make forecasting fine details like snow totals and exact tracks of storms very difficult in the long range.

Once I have a good idea of what the weather will be like, a 7-day forecast can be made. I start with writing it down on paper to get my thoughts organized. Then it’s time to import the forecast into our graphics system.

After editing many more graphics and putting the shows in order, I can finally talk about the forecast with all of you.