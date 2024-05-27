What it takes to run Alive @5

HELENA — Thanks to community and business support, Helena’s Alive @ 5 will return this summer for its 27th season. But taking over an event that sees hundreds to thousands in attendance each week isn’t a simple feat.

“It’s a significant amount of cost not only in what it takes to put on between porta johns and stages and PA’s and bands, but the labor every week,” explained Max Pigman, owner of Lewis and Clark Brewing Co.

The future of Alive at 5 had been in limbo following the shuttering of Downtown Helena Inc.

Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. took over the lion’s share of running the event this year after conversations with the Business Improvement District and City leaders.

Pigman says keeping the event going is only possible through community and business support.

“The only way we can make it work is if we get the community to stand up and help and they really have,” Pigman noted. “Folks like Rocky Mountain Credit Union stepped up to be a diamond sponsor, we’ve had numerous community sponsors and even some individuals that sponsor. So that’s the only way Alive @ 5 is happening this year.”

The outpouring of support has also helped organizers book larger music acts this year.

Pigman told MTN he’s proud to keep the event going and is looking forward to the future.

“In the summertime let’s face it, we have ten to twelve weeks of precious summer here and everybody has plans every weekend. A wedding, or I’m going to the lake, or I’m going camping. And so that Wednesday is kind of like a really great time to take a break mid-week and get connected with your friends again,” said Pigman.

Pigman has seen first-hand the types of lifelong connections people can make at Alive @ 5.

“To give you an example my daughter met her husband at Alive at 5 when they were in eighth grade and so there is a lot of connections there that have happened over the years and it’s just an important part of Helena,” said Pigman.

The free summer concert series kicks off Wednesday, June 19 at Women’s Park. The weekly locations will rotate between downtown and the Lewis and Clark Taproom.