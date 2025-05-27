What's next for The Myrna Loy after the loss of federal grants

HELENA — The Myrna Loy was notified by the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) that all three of its grants were terminated. How will this affect the Myrna's local impact in the arts?

The Myrna Loy's executive director, Benji Cosgrove, said, " The Myrna Loy is going to survive and continue to do what we do.”

The grants were awarded by the NEA for 2024 and 2025, and the Myrna Loy estimates that this loss sits at around $80,000.

As such, the Myrna Loy budgeted the season, staffing, and educational outreach based on that funding.

Currently, they have had to cancel several shows, put projects on pause, and use money out of their operations budget for shows.

“What you are going to lose is access to arts that are typically not available in Helena,” said Cosgrove.

The Myrna Loy served more than 17 thousand people last year through live performances, films, community gatherings, and outreach.

Additionally, it brought art experiences to over three thousand Helena students and teachers.

The vibrant red Myrna Loy sign hangs from the theatre.

“To explore Montana’s past is to explore its arts, and that is what makes the Myrna Loy so vital to Helena,” said Cosgrove.

The Myrna Loy’s summer season is kicking off, and they feel the best way to keep the arts alive is by coming to these events.

“Our community in Helena is the most generous and the most supportive community," Cosgrove said. "We have already got a lot of donations from people and emails, and letters that say to hang in there."