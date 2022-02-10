Women's curling Session 2: One big end helps Great Britain beat Sweden

Great Britain 8, Sweden 2

A 4-point end gave Great Britain an early lead they wouldn’t relinquish in an 8-2 victory over Sweden Thursday.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, Eve Muirhead had a double takeout to sit four for Great Britain with one rock remaining for each team. Sweden’s draw shot on their final rock made it to the 4-foot ring, but again Muirhead got the takeout needed to give Great Britain four points and a lead.

GBR stole another in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead into the break.

Great Britain scored two more in the seventh to force Sweden to concede the final three ends.

Sweden is the defending Olympic gold medalists from 2018.

Sweden and Great Britain will both play next at 1:05 a.m. ET. Sweden will take on Canada and Great Britain will face Korea.

Canada 12, Korea 7

Six points in the final four ends aided Canada in a 12-7 win over Korea Thursday.

Canada had a single takeout that scored two for a 2-1 lead after the second end.

Korea sat three in the third until a takeout by Canada on their final throw. Korea got the takeout right back and held the spot for three points and an early 4-2 lead.

The Canadians responded by scoring three of their own in the fourth to get back in front, and they stole another in the fifth.

Korea landed a draw shot for two in the sixth to again tie the score at 6-6.

Canada dominated the rest of the way, scoring three in the seventh, one in the eighth, and stealing two in the ninth after Korea’s double takeout attempt went just wide.

Korea is the defending Olympic silver medalists from 2018.

Canada and Korea will both return to play at 1:05 a.m. ET Friday. Canada will take on Japan, while Korea will face Great Britain.

Switzerland 7, China 5

Single points in each of the ninth and tenth ends helped Switzerland break a tie and defeat China, 7-5.

Each team traded single point ends through six until Switzerland finally broke the trend with a takeout on the final throw for two points and a 5-3 lead at the end of the seventh.

After China scored twice in eighth, Switzerland scored an additional point in the ninth to go into the final end up 6-5.

China will take on Team USA at 1:05 a.m. ET on Friday.

At the same time, Switzerland will take on the team from the Russian Olympic Committee.

