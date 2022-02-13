Watch
Women's freeski slopestyle qualifying postponed for day due to heavy snowfall

AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
A crew member clears snow from the course ahead of the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H &amp; S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted at 9:33 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 11:33:56-05

Due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility, qualifying in women's freeski slopestyle was postponed Sunday to a later date and time yet to be determined.

Originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. Saturday ET), the event's start time was initially delayed and pushed forward to noon local time (11 p.m. Saturday ET).

About an hour later, the call was made to delay the event for the day. Times for the event's final and men's event are now expected to be updated.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/FISfreestyle/status/1492692132892663812

Big air gold medalist Eileen Gu of China is looking to add title No. 2 of the 2022 Winter Games in slopestyle, with halfpipe still to come.

The four Americans competing in slopestyle are Maggie Voisin, Darian Stevens, Marin Hamill and Caroline Claire.

