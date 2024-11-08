York Volunteer Fire Department receives grant to better protect it's firefighters and community

YORK — Volunteer fire departments are crucial here in Montana, especially in rural areas like York. When their services are needed, every second counts. In some situations, handling outdated equipment could mean life or death, which is why a recent upgrade has the fire department, and the community, so thankful.

"We have about 200 square miles that is the York fire service area, hundreds of miles of trails, curvy dirt roads, and only about nine miles of paved roads," said Keith Ouzts, newly retired York Fire Chief.

York fire covers the area with three fire stations, staffed by volunteers.

"It's key to us that the firefighters who are volunteering. We got to make sure that they're as safe as possible," said Ouzts.

Those firefighters will now be a little safer with new equipment paid for, in part, by $160,000 from the Assistance Firefighters Grant, with the department matching 10% for the gear.

The department used the money to buy six new radios, and new air tanks which will give firefighters 15 more minutes of air.

"The nicest part for us is, honestly, these are all 45-minute tanks that gives us a longer time that we can actually be active on a scene to be able to help people. And also some of those packs have thermal imager so we can assess situations better and it just makes us safer," said York Fire Chief Nick Lende.

Volunteer departments are no strangers to having to stretch budgets, and often times rely on donations, grants and hand-me-down equipment. Equipment that they may have to keep operational for decade through some of the harshest conditions.

"We'll do it with gear that we will cross our fingers won't break. But it's so much there's much more peace of mind and knowing, hey, I've got good gear and it's not going to break and I can just go out and do my job of solving whatever scene I have to solve," said Ouzts.

They are important upgrades to help keep this rural community of friends and neighbors safe.

"I want to know that if I have a fire at my house when they come, they are properly equipped," explained Ouzts, "I'm proud that we got it. Certainly wasn't all me. It was the team that we put together, the team that helped write the grants, the team that is helping to administer the grants."

York previous equipment has now gone to other departments who need it around the Treasure State.