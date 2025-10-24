You Asked update: Another restaurant submits plans to build in Helena

HELENA — Another restaurant has plans to build a location in the Skyway Regional Shopping Center in Helena. According to city records, CupBop has submitted building plans for a suite in the new commercial building next to Staples.

CupBop’s website describes it as “Korean bbq in a cup.” There are locations in Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas. CupBop is working on their first locations in Montana—one in Helena and one in Billings.

City documents show building plans for CupBop at 2024 Cromwell Dixon Ln. are under review. Jersey Mike’s is also building a location in that building.

