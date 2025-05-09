You Asked: What happened to free parking for disabled veterans in downtown Helena?

HELENA — The City of Helena recently overhauled and updated parking regulations and rates in the city, with that came changes to some long held practices—including one viewer Jennifer Nielsen asked about, free parking for those with disabled veteran license plates. According to city officials, free parking downtown for those with disabled veteran plates ended in February.

In fall 2024, city officials began the process of changing from 17 parking zones with three different rate structures to one zone with uniform rates. During that process, the decision was made to end free parking for those with disabled veteran license plates. In an email, City of Helena public information officer Jake Garcin said the decision was make to ensure policies were being applied equally for all drivers and vehicles.

City parking is now free for everyone for the first 15 minutes, then one dollar per hour after.

While disabled veterans do not get free parking in the city anymore, Montana law says disabled veteran plates on a vehicle entitle the veteran to use handicapped parking, just like a handicapped placard in a vehicle.

To get a disabled veteran plate, a veteran needs to provide their county treasurer with a letter from the Department of Veterans Affairs stating they are currently rated at 100-percent disabled, or paid at the 100-percent disabled rate for a service-related disability, or 50-percent disabled or more if they are a verified Purple Heart recipient.