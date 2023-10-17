You asked: What's being built on N. Sanders St. near WinCo?

HELENA — Two MTN viewers reached out wondering about construction work going on next to WinCo. MTN found the answer—two new apartment complexes are planned for that stretch of N Sanders St.

According to property records, the parcel of land closest to WinCo at 2845 N. Sanders St. is owned by Summerville Flats, LLC, out of St. Cloud, Minn. Helena Community Development Director Chris Brink said a building permit for that site was issued on Oct. 2. Plans call for a 133-unit, single-building apartment complex, and the project is valued at almost $21 million.

The parcel of land just south of that, at 2605 N. Sanders St. is owned by Prospector Apartments, LLC, out of Midvale, Utah. As of last week, no permits for that parcel had been issued nor applied for, but Brink said there are plans to construct a multi-building apartment complex with about 288 units.