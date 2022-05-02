KALISPELL - The investigation into a plane crash that claimed two lives in Flathead County is continuing.

A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator arrived on Sunday and began the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft.

Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records, according to the NTSB.

NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation.

The preliminary report, which includes all the factual information learned to date, is expected to publish 15 days after the accident.

The NTSB notes that investigations involving fatalities, and other major investigations currently take between 12 and 24 months to complete.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a report from residents in the Church Drive and West Valley Drive area about a small airplane crash at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report.