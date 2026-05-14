Out & About: Ales for Trails, Hike for Hope, and the Rodney Street Block Party

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from May 14th through May 21st.

ALES FOR TRAILS

Friday, May 15th, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Pioneer Park

The annual Trails for Trails event returns to Pioneer Park on Friday. The festival raised $56,000 for Helena area trails in 2025, supporting trails on the Scratch Gravel Hills and Mount Ascension. This year, 17 confirmed breweries will participate. Tickets are $28.29 and can be purchased through the link. The event is open to the whole family.

CONSTRUCTION HIKE FOR HOPE

Saturday, May 16th, at 10:00 a.m.

Prickly Pear Park, East Helena

Prickly Pear Park in East Helena will host the Construction Hike for Hope. The event aims to improve the mental health of construction workers through suicide prevention, education, intervention, and post-intervention strategies. Attendance is free, but there are optional donations. The event will feature a resource area, photo booths, children's activities, and more. Registration is available through this link.

RODNEY STREET BLOCK PARTY

Saturday, May 16th, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

111 N Rodney Street

The Rodney Street Block Party runs from noon to 2 p.m. The free, public event will feature free food, games, live music, and a resource fair providing information about mental and behavioral health resources. The event is open to all ages.