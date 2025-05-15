Out & About: Ales for Trails, Rodney Street, and a Lego Day

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from May 15th through May 22nd.

ALES FOR TRAILS

Friday, May 16th - 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Pioneer Park

Do you want to support the Helena area trails? Come on out the the Ales for Trails event! Over 20 breweries from across Montana will be on site with their best brews. This years funds raised go towards the Bureau of Land Management's Scratchgravel Hills Recreation Plan. The 2024 event raised around $20,000, so let's surpass that! Tickets can be purchased here. This a 21+ only event.

RODNEY STREET BLOCK PARTY

Saturday, May 17th - noon to 2:00 p.m.

111 N. Rodney Street

Let's rock Rodney Street with a block party for a great cause! This is a family-friendly event supporting mental health awareness. There will be free live music, food, and games. There will also be a resource fair for those interested in learning about mental and bahavorial health services.

A LEGO DAY IN HELENA

Saturday, May 17th - 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

320 Fuller Ave.

Calling all Lego lovers! There will be a Lego showcase in Helena this weekend. Walk around and see over 80 Lego creations from various themes. You can even build your own minifigure for $7. Entry is free, but all purchases made will go towards supporting Wild Rose, a local community-centered school that nurtures creativity, connection, and hands-on learning.