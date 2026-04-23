Out & About: Antique Market, Railroad Fair, and Tribute to America

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from April 23rd through April 30th.

UPCOUNTRY VINTAGE & ANTIQUE MARKET

Saturday, April 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

The Upcountry Vintage features over 100 vendors with vintage finds from across Montana. They offer salvage and farm finds, retro and re-purposed, country chic and industrial, and primitives and vintage items. Goods range from small items to large furniture, from fine linens and dishes to Hoosier cabinets, farmhouse finds & wagon wheels. Entry is $5, and is reduced to $2.50 after 2:00 p.m.

HELENA RAILROAD FAIR

Sunday, April 26th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Helena Civic Center

Billed as the largest railroad hobby event in the northern Rockies, it will feature 200 tables of railroad items, tinplate and toy train scale models, and railroad collectibles available to buy, sell, and trade. Admission is $5, and children under 12 get in for free.

HELENA NEW HOIZONS CONCERT BAND PRESENTS: TRIBUTE TO AMERICA AT 250

Sunday, April 26th from at 3:00 p.m.

St. Paul's United Methodist Church

The patriotic show starts at 3:00 p.m. and will be conducted by Tom Mazanec, Jerry Sept, Larry Irwin, Lily Olsen and Jim Perkins. Admission is free, but donations are welcome at the door.

BONUS EVENT: