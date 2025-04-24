Out & About: Antiques, Golf, Concerts, and Treadmill Challenge

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from April 24th through May 1st.

UPCOUNTRY VINTAGE & ANTIQUE MARKET:

Saturday, April 26th - 9 AM to 4 PM

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit & Entry Halls

Local sellers will bring a wide range of antique, vintage, and repurposed products. Over 100 booths will be scattered through the exhibit hall. There will be a $5 admission fee at the door payable by cash or check. If you come after 2 PM, the entry fee is cut in half. Ages 12 and under are eligible for free admission. The event will be catered by the Helena Womens Club as a fundraiser for charity projects. Parking is free around the fairgrounds.

FIRST DOWNTOWN FARMERS' MARKET

Saturday, April 26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fuller Avenue between Neill and Lawrence Helena, MT

The Helena Farmers’ Market starts up this Saturday, April 26 from 9 AM to 1 PM on Fuller Street in downtown Helena and runs every week until the end of October. The market has various goods such as fresh produce, fruit, handmade goods, food carts, baked goods, and more.

BILL ROBERTS DEMO DAY

Saturday, April 26th - 10 AM to 2 PM

Bill Roberts Golf Course

You will be able to try out the latest golf clubs and equipment at the driving range. Brands such as Callaway, Cobra, Mizuno, Ping, and TaylorMade will be available for trial. Club Manufacture Representative and Bill Roberts Golf Professionals will be at the range for assistance. You can sign up for an appointment by filling out the sign-up sheet at the golf shop. You can also call the golf course at (406) 442-2191.

TEN YEARS GONE CONCERT

Friday, April 25th - 8 PM

Lewis and Clark Taproom

Ten Years Gone is a local Helena band that plays a huge variety of genres, including Classic Rock, Alternative, Country, POP, Funk, and Dance. The band was formed in 2007 and revisited in 2011. The band offers music for people of all ages. There will be a $5 cover charge.

THE WAITING CONCERT

Saturday, April 26th - 8 PM

Lewis and Clark Taproom

The Waiting is one of America’s most electrifying roadhouse rock and roll bands. Their specialty is celebrating the music of Tom Petty, including songs from the Heartbreakers repertoire, Petty’s solo work, and songs from the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys. This is a 21+ event and is standing room only, but some reserved seating is available to purchase through this link.

TREADMILL CHALLENGE

Thursday, May 1st - 7 AM to 7 PM

Capital City Health Club

Get active next Thursday to help raise funds for Cancer Support Community Montana! You can sign up for a 30-minute time slot to run, jog, or walk on a treadmill. You do not need a membership to participate. Sign-ups are limited to 3 per half hour, so visit this linkto get yourself, friends, and family registered as soon as possible to help support people affected by cancer around the Helena community.