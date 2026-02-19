Out & About: Art Stroll. Painted Pot, and Skimo Cup

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from February 19th through February 26th.

WARM WINTER ART STROLL

Friday, February 20th at 4:00 p.m.

Downtown Helena

The warm winter art stroll will take place on Friday, February 21st at 4:00 p.m. in downtown Helena. The pop-up event is free to attend and will support local artists and businesses throughout the downtown area, giving visitors a chance to shop and view artwork while staying out of the cold.

20th ANNIVERSARY GROWN UPS NIGHT

Friday, February 20th, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The Painted Pot

The Painted Pot in Downtown Helena is celebrating 20 years! The business is hosting a grown-ups night on Friday evening, an adult-only event featuring a fully catered dinner and self-guided pottery painting. All pottery pieces painted during the event will be 20% off. The celebration runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, with limited spots available for reservation on their website.

SKIMO CUP WEEKEND

Friday, February 20th, and Saturday, February 21tst

Great Divide Ski Area

For those who embrace the winter weather, Great Divide is hosting the skimo cup this weekend! The event combines skiing and mountaineering and welcomes participants of all skill levels. A vertical race is scheduled for Friday night, followed by an individual race Saturday morning. Those interested can sign up to race or volunteer through this website.