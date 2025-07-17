Out & About: Art Walk, Symphony Under the Stars, and Last Chance Rodeo

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from July 17th through July 24th.

SUMMER HELENA ART WALK

Friday, July 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Downtown Helena

If you want to see some cool pieces of art from local artists, take a trek through downtown Helena on Friday! Put on by Omera Arts, the art walk takes you to 32 different locations around Last Chance Gulch. Support local businesses by stopping in to shop and eat. If you don't want to walk the entire length of the Gulch, don't worry, there will be a shuttle to take you around the Downtown! For more information and a PDF of the map, visit this link.

SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS

Saturday, July 19th at 8:30 p.m.

Carroll College

The 21st annual Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars is a spectacle you don't want to miss! Carroll College will be hosting on its "Guad Hill". Come out for a night of incredible music celebrating voices that revolutionized the industry over the past 50 years. Orchestral performances will honor the likes of Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Elton John, and more! This FREE performance will be closed out with a fireworks show! Make sure you get out early to get a good spot. Bring canned goods to donate to the Helena Food Share as well!

HELENA VALLEY HIGHLANDER GATHERING

Saturday, July 19th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

East Helena Rodeo Grounds

An action-packed Scottish Heavy Games Competition is coming to East Helena! Events include the cable toss, the sheaf toss, the hammer throw, and other traditional activities. Come learn more about Celtic culture and even enjoy some mead! For more information, visit this link.

LAST CHANCE STAMPEDE

Wednesday, July 23rd through Saturday, July, 26th

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

It's that time of year! One of the best rodeos around is back in Helena with a star-studded entertainment lineup, a family-friendly carnival with games and rides, and a 4H competition that kids train all year for! With so much going on, click this link for the full master schedule to find out what interests you the most!

To purchase tickets for the rodeo, visit this link.

To purchase tickets for the Ian Musick and Rodney Atkins concert, visit this link

To purchase tickets for Jeff Dunham (VERY LIMITED), visit this link

