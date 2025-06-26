Out & About: Beyond the Big Sky, Augusta Rodeo, and Squarebody Day

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from June 26th through July 2nd.

BEYOND THE BIG SKY

Friday, June 27th and Saturday, June 28th - 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Montana Learning Center

Head on out to Canyon Ferry to view the wonders of the universe! The Montana Learning Center is beginning its summer astronomical viewing event this weekend with James Manning, the retired Executive Director of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific. If you can't make it out this weekend, don't worry, there will be more opportunities throughout the summer. Attendance at each event is limited to 100 people and requires advance ticket purchase. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 17 and under. To purchase tickets for June 27th, visit this link. To purchase tickets for June 28th, visit this link.

AUGUSTA RODEO WEEKEND

Friday, June 27th through Sunday, June 29th

Augusta

Friday, June 27

- 3 p.m. Fiddlers at The Taylor Agency

- DJ at Western Bar

- Outlaw Soul at Lazy B

Saturday, June 28

- Taco stand at Allen's Manix Store

- Kids games (parking lot between Allen's and Buckhor)

- Parade at 2 p.m.

- Rodeo Slack at 5 p.m.

- The Sightliners: Allen's Manix store/Buckhor Bar

- Outlaw Soul at Lazy B

- DJ at Western

- Music at Buckorn

- Vendors and food throughout town

Sunday, June 29

- Food and vendors throughout town

- Rodeo performance at 2 p.m.

- Western Bar will have live music featuring Erik Fingers

Above is the full rundown of events for the weekend. The Augusta Rodeo is one of Montana's oldest running rodeos and will be a fun time for the whole family. For ticket information, visit this link.

SQUAREBODY DAY

Saturday, June 28th - 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wheel Inn (123 Main Street), Lincoln

If you are a fan of the classic style of Chevy and GMC pickups, this is the event for you! Head on over to Lincoln with your squarebody to show off, or just view the awesome vintage trucks! There are no awards, just fun and vibes. In addition, there will be food and two live performances. Cash Muretta plays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Red Merle and the Shepherds play from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ALIVE AT FIVE

Wedneday, July 2nd at 5:00 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Taproom

Wilder Flower weaves tight harmonies, vibrant storytelling, and soulful Appalachian roots into a fresh, dynamic sound that’s both timeless and full of spontaneous spirit. The featured nonprofit for this week will be the Grandstreet Theatre. Join your friends and family at the Lewis and Clark Taproom for this free concert event!