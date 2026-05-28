Out & About: Bicycle Rodeo, Farmers Market, and Konnor Ralph

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from May 28th through June 4th.

ST. PETER'S HEALTH BICYCLE RODEO

Saturday, May 30th, from 9:00 a.m. to noon

St. Peter's Health Medical Group - Broadway Clinic

The Saint Pete's Bicycle Rodeo features wheeled activities and bicycle safety tips for the whole family and is free to attend. Loaner bikes will be provided by Helena Public Schools for those who do not have their own, and free helmets will be distributed while supplies last. Riders who complete safety lessons and earn a safe rider certificate at the event are eligible to enter a raffle to win a free bike. Registration is available through this link.

FARMERS MARKET GRAND OPENING

Saturday, May 30th, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Downtown Helena

The Helena Farmers Market has been running for a few weeks, but the official grand opening of the 53rd annual market takes place this Saturday. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Helena. The opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, confetti cannons, and balloons for kids.

KONNOR RALPH MEET & GREET

Saturday, May 30th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ten Mile Creek Brewery

Helena's own Konnor Ralph will be at Ten Mile Creek Brewery on Saturday for a meet and greet. Ralph competed in the Olympics and finished fifth in men's freeski big air and ninth in men's freestyle slopestyle.