Out & About: Bighorns Hockey, Holiday Markets, Free Beer Bingo, and Synthesis

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from November 13th through November 20th.

HELENA BIGHORNS HOME GAMES

Friday, November 14th at 7:05 p.m. vs the Bozeman Icedogs

Saturday, November 15th at 7:05 p.m. vs the Butte Irish

Steed Arena

The Helena Bighorns are having another great season, currently sitting in second in the Frontier Division. They will have a two-game home stand versus the Icedogs and Irish. Show your support for local youth hockey and come cheer them on as the Bighorns look to sweep two division rivals. To purchase tickets, visit this website.

HELENA CIVIC CENTER HOLIDAY MARKETS

Saturday, November 15th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Helena Civic Center

If you missed some of the holiday markets last weekend, don't worry! Head over the the Helena Civic Center for the second weekend of Christmas-themed shopping. The vendors will be distinct and unique from last week's market. Admission is $5, but bring a donation for the Helena Food Share and receive $1 off at the door.

FREE BEER BINGO

Friday, November 14th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

head over to the Lewis and Clark Taproom on Friday night for all the BINGO excitement and award-winning beer as they raise money for Mending Waters Montana. Grab your BINGO buddies and daubers, claim your table early, and get ready for a night of fun! Mending Waters Montana is committed to the holistic recovery of Veterans and active military personnel, achieved through experiences in fly fishing, fly tying, and enriching events that bond people and nature together.

SYNTHESIS!

Saturday, November 15th at 9:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

Buckle up for an unforgettable night of electronic music featuring Sticky People, Telephonetic, and Snowschool (DJ set), as well as Zootech Visuals on the visuals. Pull out your dancing outfit and tell all your friends! There is a $10 cover charge.