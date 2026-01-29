Out & About: Boat Show, Antique Market, and Skijoring

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from January 29th through February 5th.

MONTANA BOAT SHOW

Friday, January 30th through Sunday, February 1st

Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds

The Montana Boat Show returns to Helena this weekend, offering residents the chance to browse and purchase watercraft for the upcoming summer season. Show hours are from noon to 8:00 p.m. on Friday,10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can explore a variety of boats, including pontoon boats, fishing boats, and wave runners. Factory representatives will be on-site to answer questions and offer special low pricing for potential buyers.

VINTAGE AND VALENTINES MARKET

Friday, January 30th through Saturday, January 31st

Helena Civic Center

For those interested in vintage shopping, the Vintage and Valentine's Market comes to the Helena Civic Center on Friday and Saturday. Friday features an early bird VIP sip and shop experience, while Saturday runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The early bird event costs $10 admission, while general admission on Saturday is $5. Vendors will showcase vintage finds from around Helena. You can purchase early bird tickets here.

SKIJORING THE BIG ROCK

Saturday, January 31st through Sunday, February 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jefferson County Fairgrounds

Despite the mild winter and lower snow levels in the Helena Valley, skijoring enthusiasts can still enjoy the sport at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Boulder. Skijoring combines skiing and horseback riding, creating a unique winter sport experience. Competitors from around the world will participate in the Boulder event. Organizers have been making snow since early this week to ensure proper conditions for the competition.