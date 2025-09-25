Out & About: Carroll Homecoming, Topgun Open House, and West Mont Harvest Day

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from September 25th through October 2nd.

HOMECOMING AND FAMILY WEEKEND

Thursday, September 25th through Sunday, September 28th

Carroll College

It's homecoming weekend at Carroll, highlighted by the football game versus Rocky Mountain on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. A variety of fun activities and evetns will be taking place, like more athletic events, tailgates, cookouts, mass, and theater performances. To view the full weekend rundown, visit Carroll's website.

TOPGUN AUTOBODY OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, September 27th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

2809 York Road

Topgun Autobody is hosting their annual open house featuring a classic car show, barbecue feast, Hero of Helena ceremony, and a showcase from the Freestyle MX Motocross Team!

2025 HARVEST DAY

Saturday, September 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

West Mont Farm and Gardens

West Mont is kicking off fall with their Harvest Day! Head out to enjoy food trucks, activities for kids, hayrides, flower bouquet making, and so much more! Admission is free!