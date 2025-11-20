Out & About: College Football Playoffs, The Nutcracker, and Concert Band

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from November 20th through November 27th.

CARROLL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAME

Saturday, November 22nd at 1:00 p.m.

Nelson Stadium

Your Fighting Saints "fought" their way into the NAIA Football Championship Series after a successful regular season. They have a date at Nelson Stadium on Saturday versus the Saint Thomas University Bobcats! These teams have only played once before in 2023, where Caroll came out on top 26-23. Get out and support the team as they begin their quest to become NAIA Champions. Tickets can be purchased here.

QUEEN CITY BALLET COMPANY'S THE NUTCRACKER

Saturday, November 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 23rd at 2:00 p.m.

Helena Civic Center

The Queen City Ballet is set to put Helena in the holiday mood with their 24th performance of the classic. award-winning version of the Nutcracker! This will feature over 100 local dancers, as well as world-class guest artists from Diablo Ballet and Joffrey Ballet. Tickets for both shows can be found here.

If you can't make this weekend's shows for the Nutcracker, there are some other performances at the Helena Civic Center this year that you won't want to miss.

SHIRA GREENBURG'S NUTCRACKER ON THE ROCKS

Saturday, November 29th at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 30th at 2:00 p.m.

TICKETS

PREMIERE DANCE COMPANY'S THE NUTCRACKER

Saturday, December 20th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

TICKETS

HELENA NEW HORIZONS CONCERT BAND PRESENTS: THE MUSIC OF HEROES, SPIES, AND VILLAINS

Sunday, November 23rd at 3:00 p.m.

St. Paul's United Methodist Church

Join the New Horizons Concert Band this weekend for a Heroes, Spies, and Villains-themed concert! Tickets are free, but donations are welcome at the door. The concert will be conducted by Tom Mazanec, Jerry Sept, Larry Irwin, and Lilly Olson.