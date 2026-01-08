Out & About: College Hockey, Shooting Sports, and Firesafe Awareness

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from January 8th through January 15th.

MONTANA CUP TOURNAMENT

Thursday, January 8th through Saturday, Janurary 10th

Steed Arena

Four college hockey programs in the ACHA will meet in a mini-tournament at Steed Arena over the next few days to prove who is the best team in Montana. The University of Montana Griz will be taking on the Providence Argos at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The Montana State Bobcats face the Montana Tech Orediggers on Friday at 7:00 p.m. The winners of the two matchups will face each other on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in the championship game. Links to purchase tickets to each game are below

Thursday, January 8th at 7:00 p.m. GRIZ VS ARGOS- TICKETS

Friday, January 9th at 7:00 p.m. BOBCATS VS OREDIGGERS - TICKETS

Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. - TBD CHAMPIONSHIP - TICKETS

4-H SHOOTING SPORTS INVITATIONAL

Saturday, January 10th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Youth from around the Helena area will be competing against each other to prove who has the top shot in town, while presenting safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment they learned through 4-H. Online registration is closed, but kids are still able to sign up for either 3-D Archery, Target Archery, or Air Pistol & Air Rifle events for $25 on site on Saturday. Event organizers are still looking for volunteers to ensure the success of the competition. For those interested in volunteering, you can sign up here.

TRI-COUNTY FIRESAFE COMMUNITY AWARENESS EVENT

Monday, January 12th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Blackfoot River Brewing Co.

Even though we are not in fire season in Montana, it's never too early to start thinking about how you're going to prepare for when it gets hot and dry. Join Tri-County Firesafe at the Blackfoot River Brewing Co. to learn about the upcoming fire season and ways you can prevent and mitigate wildfires in your area. There will be trivia, prizes, kids' activities, and more. $1 of every beer sold that night will go back to the Tri-County Firesafe Working Group.