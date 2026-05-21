Out & About: Concert, Car Show, and Griz Night Out

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from May 21st through May 28th.

GOLDY VOX CONCERT

Friday, May 22nd at 8:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Tap Room

Goldy Vox, an eight-piece indie pop cover band local to Helena, performs at the Lewis and Clark Taproom on Friday. The show starts at 8 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.

RENDEZVOUS CAR SHOW

Saturday, May 23rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

East Helena

Car enthusiasts won't want to miss the third annual Rendezvous Car Show in East Helena on Saturday. Presented by the Pontiac Car Club, the event welcomes all makes, models, years, and styles. You don't have to own a Pontiac to participate. All proceeds benefit the Montana Disabled American Veterans Association. The event will feature food, drinks, vendors, music, a 50/50 raffle, and trophies and awards.

GRIZ NIGHT OUT

Thursday, May 28th, from 6:00 p.m. to 83:00 p.m.

Missouri River Brewing Company

Griz fans will have a chance to meet new University of Montana football head coach Bobby Kennedy, along with several other coaches and athletes, at Missouri River Brewing Company from 6 to 8 p.m. next Thursday. The event is a Griz scholarship fundraiser. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Those who pre-register get their first drink on the Griz. Pre-registration is available at this link.