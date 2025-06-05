Out & About: Dave Rave, Country Concerts, and Food Truck Festival

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from June 5th through June 12th.

DAVE RAVE

Saturday, June 7th - 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Anchor Park

Bring the family out to dance the afternoon away in Anchor Park at the Dave Rave. Even if you don't dance, come on out to eat local foods and shop local vendors. Bring a picnic blanket or some chairs to spend your Saturday with some very talented DJs. The event is free to attend and is for all ages.

LEVI BLOM BAND CONCERT

Friday, June 6th - 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

Levi Blom and his country/rock music band will be taking over Lewis and Clark Taproom on Friday night. They have opened for other artists and bands such as Joe Nichols, Stephanie Quayle, John King and Logan Mize. Reckless Kelly, Blackhawk, Sean Stemlay, Whitey Morgan, and Mike Ryan. There will be a $5 cover charge at the door.

THE TALBOT BROTHERS CONCERT

Saturday, June 7th - 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

The Talbott Brothers embody the heart and soul of Americana with their blue-collar grit and unapologetic authenticity. Rolling Stone praised their sound as “cinematic folk-rock for open highways,” Billboard highlighted their “haunting brotherly harmonies,” and The Boot touted them as a must-listen “for fans of John Mayer, Mumford & Sons, and Jason Isbell.” There will be a $10 cover charge at the door.

2ND ANNUAL EAST HELENA FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

Thursday, June 12th - 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Main Street Park, East Helena

Calling all foodies! Head on over the East Helena for their local food truck festival next Thursday! In addition to the trucks, you will be able to enjoy local craft beer, a KidZone, live music, and a vendor village featuring locally-made goods. The festival is running on new extended hours. There will be two more festivals this year, one on July 10th, and one on August 14th.