Out & About: Dog Show, York Fest, and NAMIWalks

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from September 18th through September 25th.

AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW

Thursday, September 18th through Sunday, September 21st

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Calling all dog lovers! The American Kennel Club Dog Show returns to Helena this week with a four-day celebration of all canines! The show will feature over 200 AKC-recognized breeds in many different types of events. There will even be vendors for dog supplies on site. Spectators are invited to watch the show for free, but organizers ask that you leave the family pup at home. To view the full rundown of events, visit this link.

YORK FEST 2025

Saturday, September 20th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

York Community Center

Celebrate with the York community in this year's York Fest! It will feature food, vendors, an art show, music, auctions, and the infamous Trout Creek Duck Race. Tickets for the race are $5 each. You can win up to $500 if you come in first! To purchase tickets ahead of time, visit this link.

NAMIWalks

Sunday, September 21st, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Memorial Park

NAMIWalks invites you to take the walk of your life. Each participant will stand by you and walk by your side, every step of the way. This is a 5k to benefit your mental health. To register and/or donate, visit this link.

