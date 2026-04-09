Out & About: Earth Day Cleanup, Public Safety Open House, and Another Lego Day

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from April 9th through April 16th.

HELENA EARTH DAY CLEANUP

Saturday, April 11th at 9:00 a.m.

Home2 Suites gravel lot

Wild Montana is hosting the Helena Earth Day cleanup beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the Home2 Suites gravel lot next to the hotel to organize. The cleanup will cover seven different sites, including the Scratchgravel Hills, the North Hills, and several fishing access sites around Helena. Pre-registration is required and can be accessed here; participants need to bring their own work gloves.

911 PUBLIC SAFETY OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, April 11th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3425 Skyway Drive

The 911 Public Safety Open House will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Emergency Services, located at the airport at 3425 Skyway Drive. The sheriff's office, police department, and firefighters will display their equipment. The event features exhibits by first responders, local food trucks, and rare tours of the 911 dispatch center.

ANOTHER LEGO DAY IN HELENA

Saturday, April 11th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Lego Day in Helena returns this year at a larger venue, the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Wild Rose Agile Learning Center, an alternative school for self-directed children. Attendees can view massive Lego displays featuring over 150 sets from themes like Harry Potter, Castle, Ninjago, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Disney. Participants can also create their own minifigures and build and race Lego cars. Admission is $4.