Out & About: Gold Rush Days, Pot and Plants, and Trail Runs

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from May 8th through May 15th.

GOLD RUSH DAYS:

Thursday, May 8th - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 9th - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 10th - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Reeder's Alley

Ever wonder what pioneer life was like back in the Helena gold rush? Gold Rush Days is an immersive experience that includes movies, music, dancing, food, history tours, and more! Bring the whole family out to step back in time with over 20 scheduled events in the three days. For a full rundown of events, click here.

POTS AND PLANTS MARKET

Saturday, May 10th - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Archie Bray Foundation

Need a last-minute Mother's Day Gift for a special mom in your life? Head on down to Archie Bray for the Pots and Plants Market! Pots, planters, and vases will be available for purchase. Good Omen Floral will be onsite with fresh-cut flowers, and Lowes and Home Depot donated some plants as well. Grab a bite to eat and some coffee from Flour'ish and Montago Coffee, who will also be in attendance.

DON'T FENCE ME IN TRAIL RUN

Saturday, May 10th - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pioneer Park

Celebrate Helena area trails with the Prickly Pear Land Trust and their 25th annual Don't Fence Me In Trail Run. This year, there are four new courses as well as six different events. You can choose to participate in a 50K race, 25K race, 12k race, 12k walk, 5k race, or 5k dog walk! All proceeds raised will go towards parks, trails, and open space in the Helena area. You can sign up for an event here.