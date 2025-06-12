Out & About: Governor's Cup, Clancy Days, Flea Market, and Alive at Five

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from June 12th through June 19th.

GOVERNOR'S CUP

Friday, June 13th and Saturday, June 14th

Downtown Helena

It's almost time to kick off the 2025 Governor's Cup! Most runners will be lining up at the starting line on Saturday for the half marathon, 10k, 5k, and fun run. However, kiddos will be getting a head start with the Kid's Marathon on Friday. Signups for the runs close Friday at 6 PM, so make sure you head over to the Governor's Cup website to register and learn more. The event serves as the main fundraiser for The Caring Foundation of Montana

CLANCY DAYS

Saturday, June 14th

Downtown Clancy

A wide variety of things to do will have you flocking to Clancy this Saturday! Everything from a pancake breakfast, car show, parade, live music, stick horse rodeo, carnival, vendor booths, duck race, raffles, historical presentations, and much more. Bring out the whole family as the streets of Clancy close down for a memorable outing.

EAST HELENA FLEA MARKET

Saturday, June 14th at 8:00 a.m.

East Helena Rodeo Grounds

Bring your friends and family for a day of fun and bargains. Whether you're buying, selling, or just browsing — there's something for everyone! The event is hosted by the East Helena Valley Rodeo Association.

ALIVE AT FIVE

Wedneday, June 18th at 5:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

The first Alive at Five in Helena begins this coming Wednesday at the Lewis and Clark Taproom, featuring Ronnie and the Redwoods. They are a great combination of folk, country, rock, and grunge, taking inspiration from the likes of The White Stripes, Tyler Childers, John Prine, and the Red Dirt Scene. The featured nonprofit will be the Montana Historical Society's Black History Education. For more details about Alive at Five, click here.

