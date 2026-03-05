Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Out & About: Hockey, Bluegrass, and Princesses

Marth 5th - March 12th
Here are some events going on around the Helena area from February 26th through March 5th.

HELENA BIGHORNS VS BOZEMAN ICEDOGS
Saturday, March 7th, at 7:05 p.m.
Steed Arena

The Helena Bighorns will play their last regular-season home game Saturday at Steed Arena, taking on the Bozeman Icedogs. The local Helena team will attempt to secure a spot to compete for the Fraser Cup yet again this year. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. The game will feature a '90s country night theme. Tickets are $10 and are available here.

JOHN JORGENSON BLUEGRASS BAND
Saturday, March 7th, at 7:30 p.m.

The Myrna Loy

If hockey isn't your thing, the Myrna Loy is hosting the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band the same night. The all-star supergroup features award-winning musicians John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin, and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar, and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available here.

PRINCESS TEA PARTY
Sunday, March 8th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Helena Civic Center

On Sunday, the Helena Civic Center will host a princess tea party! The event features face painting, nail painting, temporary tattoos, a dance party, pictures with princesses, and more. General admission is $50, and both a parent and child need a ticket. A Princess of the Day option is also available for $150, which includes early admission, a gift bag from Jensen Jewelers, tea with a princess, take-home glass, and walking in the royal parade. You can purchase tickets here.

