Out & About: Jazz, Symphony, and Ballet

February 26th - March 5th
Here are some events going on around the Helena area from February 26th through March 5th.

JAZZ AND JUST DESSERTS
Friday, February 27th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Holter Museum of Art

The Holter is hosting Jazz and Just Desserts on Friday! Local students will take the stage alongside the Wilbur Rehmann Jazz Quartet for a live performance. Guests can enjoy desserts from local bakeries, coffee and hot cocoa, and take part in auctions. All auction proceeds will benefit the local student jazz program. Tickets are $20. Visit this link to purchase tickets.

THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY PRESENTS: PINK FLOYD'S "THE WALL"
Sunday, March 1st, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Helena Civic Center

On Sunday, the Black Jacket Symphony will perform Pink Floyd's "The Wall" in its entirety at the Helena Civic Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Over the past ten years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the United States. The tribute show will recreate the iconic album from start to finish. Ticket prices range from $34 to $39.50. Visit this link to purchase tickets.

WORLD BALLET COMPANY: CINDERELLA
Thursday, March 5th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Helena Civic Center

Next Thursday, the World Ballet Company will bring its rendition of Cinderella to the Helena Civic Center. The Broadway-style production features 40 international dancers and over 150 hand-sewn costumes, bringing the classic fairy tale to life for all ages. Ticket prices range from $43 to $93.50. Visit this link to purchase tickets.

