Out & About: Last Chance Stampede

LAST CHANCE STAMPEDE

Wednesday, July 23rd through Saturday, July, 26th

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

It's that time of year! One of the best rodeos around is back in Helena with a star-studded entertainment lineup, a family-friendly carnival with games and rides, and a 4H competition that kids train all year for! With so much going on, click this link for the full master schedule to find out what interests you the most!

To purchase tickets for the rodeo, visit this link.

HOPE AND THUNDER DAYS

Thursday, July 31st from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Shodair Childrens Hospital

If you like basketball, head on down to Shodair Children's Hospital for an epic two days of basketball clinics and celebrations. On Thursday, everyone is welcome for a family-friendly event with a dunk show, meet and greet with basketball stars, face painting, and even to see a firetruck! Friday will be the basketball clinic for children from kindergarten through 8th grade to improve their skills on the court, taught by prominent Montana basketball players. To sign your child up for the clinic, click this link.

ALIVE AT FIVE

Wedneday, July 30th at 5:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

From the heart of Helena, 710 Ashbury keeps the flame of the Grateful Dead burning bright with soulful jams, spirited improvisation, and a love for the music that never fades. This week's featured nonprofit is Exploration Works. Join your friends and family at the Lewis and Clark Taproom for this free concert event!