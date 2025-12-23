Out & About: New Year's Eve Parties

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from December 25th through January 1st.

NOON YEARS EVE PARTY

Wednesday, December 31st, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Library

For those who don't want to stay up until midnight to celebrate the New Year, head over to the library to celebrate NOON years. There will be a bunch of activities for the kids, highlighted by a balloon drop exactly at noon.

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT LAKESIDE

Wednesday, December 31st, beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Lakeside on Hauser

Highlighted by a firework show on the lake at 10:00 p.m., the New Year will be ushered in with a bang at Lakeside. Come out to get good food and drinks, including free champagne at midnight. Line dancing classes, put on by 406 Line Dancing, will also highlight the evening.

ROARING 20S NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

Wednesday, December 31st, from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The Montana Club

As you walk through the doors of the Montana Club, you will be transported back 100 years in this Roaring 20s themed party to welcome 2026! This will feature live music, luxury photo ops, and more. Acts will feature Peripherals Jazz and Marly & the Pocket. Great food and drinks will be available. The cost to attend in $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members of the club.