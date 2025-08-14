Out & About: Night Market, Grandstreet Block Party, and Gun Show

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from August 14th through August 21st.

NIGHT MARKET ON REEDER'S ALLEY

Saturday, August 16th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Reeder's Alley

Come enjoy excellent food and classic Helena feels with the Night Market on Reeder's Alley, hosted by Mae and June Vintage Market and JMacs Pottery. There will be an amazing lineup of local makers, cottage bakers, and backyard farmers. The market begins at 5:00 p.m., but come by early for free appetizers and live music performed by singer/songwriter Daniel Smith.

GRANDSTREET THEATRE 50TH BLOCK PARTY

Saturday, August 16th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

City-County Building Parking Lot

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Helena's most beloved theatrical organizations with live music from Goldy Vox, games, photo booths, and food! The party is free to attend! Grandstreet will be selling their limited edition 50th anniversary merch.

SKY BLUE GUN SHOW

Friday, August 15th through Sunday, August 17th

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Friday hours: 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

If you are looking for a new firearm to add to the collection or want to purchase your first, the Sky Blue Gun Show has you covered. A wide variety of firearms, ammunition, and accessories will be available. There will even be a gun giveaway on Sunday! It costs $10 per day to enter, or a one-time $15 for the whole weekend. Kids 15 and under enter free, but anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

ALIVE AT FIVE

Wedneday, August 20th at 5:00 p.m.

Carroll College

Welcome students back for their first day of school, and catch the Rocky Mountain Pearls, a high-energy country band from Bozeman known for their powerful harmonies and dance-inducing performances that will keep you on your feet! This week's featured nonprofit is the Saints Athletic Association. Join your friends and family at Carroll College for this free concert event!