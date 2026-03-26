Out & About: Outdoor Expo, 5K Fun Run, and Spring Art & Craft Show

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from March 26th through April 2nd.

2026 MONTANA OUTDOOR EXPO

Friday, March 27th through Sunday, March 29th

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

The Montana Outdoor Expo comes to town Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The event features over 75 exhibits highlighting hunting and fishing gear, apparel, outfitters, and education. Attendees can also experience a bear attack simulator and enjoy food and beer. Tickets cost $10, and children ages 12 and under get in for free. You can purchase entry tickets here. The hours for each day are listed below.

Friday, March 27th: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28th: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 29th: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

5K FUN RUN

Saturday, March 28th at 11:00 a.m.

Lewis and Clark Brewing Co.

The Lewis and Clark Brewing Company is hosting a 5K fun run. Organized by the Montana Brewing Running Series, the race starts and ends at the brewery. The cost of race registration includes a beer. This is the second run of the year for the series, which will continue throughout the spring and summer. You can enter the race using this link.

40th ANNUAL SPRING ART & CRAFT SHOW

Saturday, March 28th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 am

Helena Civic Center

The Helena Civic Center will host the 40th annual spring Art and Craft Show. The event features over 90 vendors selling handmade treasures from local makers, unique gifts, seasonal decor, art, and jewelry. The Helena area Friends of Pets will also provide concessions. Admission is $5, and children 12 and under get in for free.