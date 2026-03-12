Out & About: Playoff Hockey, Made in Montana, and Bowl fest

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from March 12th through March 19th.

HELENA BIGHORNS PLAYOFF GAME

Friday, March 13th, at 7:05 p.m.

Steed Arena

The Helena Bighorns have clinched a playoff spot and will host the Great Falls Americans in the first round of the Frontier Division playoffs on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Steed Arena. Tickets start at $10. Fans are encouraged to wear blue to the game as the Bighorns look to advance toward another Fraser Cup championship. You can purchase tickets using this link.

MADE IN MONTANA TRADE SHOW

Saturday, March 14th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

On Saturday, the Montana Made Fair will be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visitors can sample and purchase locally made food and gifts. Admission and parking are both free.

EMPTY BOWLS COMMUNITY BOWL FEST

Sunday, March 15th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Archie Bray

Sunday, the Archie Bray Foundation will host the Empty Bowls Community Bowl Fest from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Participants will make bowls by hand that will later be donated to Helena Food Share's Empty Bowls fundraiser. No experience or prior registration is required. A suggested donation of $5 is asked to help cover the cost of materials.