Out & About: Pumpkin Smash, Holiday Markets, and Art Walk

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from November 6th through November 13th.

CITY/COUNTY PUMPKIN SMASH

Friday, November 7th, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Performance Square on the Walking Mall

Have some pumpkins from Halloween lying around? Bring them to Performance Square to watch them drop down to the pavement as the City of Helena Parks and Recreation Department puts on a show for the whole family! As long as your pumpkins are unpainted and candle-free, they will be dropped, exploded, and smashed. They will then be collected and transported to the Lewis and Clark County Landfill to be turned into compost! This is a more fun and environmentally friendly option to tossing your leftover Halloween decorations in the trash!

HOLIDAYS AT THE KLEFFNER

Friday, November 7th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 8th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kleffner Ranch

THE RED HEN CHRISTMAS MARKET

Friday, November 7th, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 8th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

6150 Collins Drive

Need a head start on Christmas shopping? Head to the Kleffner Ranch and/or the Red Hen this weekend for locally crafted gifts for the whole family! The Kleffner Ranch is hosting 80 vendors with food trucks and live music. VIP early access is on Friday night, and tickets can be found here. As for the Red Hen, be sure to make your way out to the barn to shop for some amazing Christmas finds. You can even sip some tasty cider while you shop!

HELENA ART WALK

Friday, November 7th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Downtown Helena

Wander through downtown and experience unique creations from local artists paired with small businesses during Helena’s Fall Art Walk. You can find the directory here, as well as more information.