Out & About: Putt Putt, Heartbreaker's Ball, and Night To Shine

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from February 12th through February 19th.

PUTT PUTT PALOOZA

Thursday, February 12th through Monday, February 16th

Missouri River Brewing Company

The Missouri River Brewing Company in East Helena is hosting Putt Putt Palooza from Thursday through Monday. The charity event, organized in partnership with Home Builders with Hearts, allows community members to design and build their own mini golf holes. Registration to build a hole costs $25, with prizes awarded for the best design. VIP team night on Thursday is also available for groups of four at $100 per team, featuring competitive play with prizes. Open play runs Friday through Monday for anyone wanting to enjoy the mini golf course. To sign up to build a hole or for the VIP team entry, visit this link.

HEARTBREAKER'S BALL

Friday, February 13th at 9:30 p.m.

The Jesters Bar

Jester's Bar will host a Valentine's Day DJ event starting Friday at 9:30 p.m. and continuing into Saturday morning. The 21-and-over event features multiple DJs throughout the night. The lineup includes PandAura from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m., followed by Funk Foxx from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., Mumblebee from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and b2b2b from 12:30 a.m. until close.

33RD ANNUAL STOCKMAN BANK NIGHT TO SHINE

Tuesday, February 17th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Helena Civic Center

Some talented kids from around Helena will be showing off their skills at the Night To Shine! Students from Helena and Capital High DECA clubs will produce the show, featuring dancing, orchestra performances, magic acts, and other entertainment. Tickets are available for purchase here.