Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Out & About: Sip 'N Dip Lounge (video)

Out &amp; About: Sip 'N Dip Lounge
Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 16:41:51-04

The Sip ’N Dip Lounge at the O’Haire Motor Inn is no stranger to national recognition - with mermaids swimming behind a huge window, the tiki-themed decor, live music, and the unique "Fishbowl" concoction, it has been a mainstay of Great Falls culture for decades.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App