Out & About: Skimo, Gymnastics, and College Basketball

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from January 22nd through January 29th.

CHILI SKI: HELENA'S FIRST SKIMO RACE

Thursday, January 22nd, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Great Divide Ski Area

The winter cold has arrived, and there's nowhere better to be than Great Divide for the first-ever Skimo race! Skimo, or ski mountaineering, is a combination of uphill climbing and downhill skiing. The race will last 1 hour, and you are required to climb approximately 600 feet per lap. You can sign up to race here.

GYM 406 MOUNT HELENA OPEN

Friday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 25th

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Talented gymnasts will show off their skills in a three day competation at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds this weekend! Head on over to show your support. Tickets are $10. Children 5 and under get in for $5. There is a family day pass for $25.

CARROLL COLLEGE MEN'S AND WOMEN'S HOOPS

Friday, January 23rd, at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Carroll College P.E. Center

Basketball season is in full swing, and both the Fighting Saints men's and women's teams are home on Friday for matchups versus Rocky Mountain College. Come support your local squads in this Friday night double-header. You can purchase tickets here.