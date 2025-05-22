Out & About: Team Penning, Car Show, and Griz Golf

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from May 22nd through May 29th.

HELENA TEAM PENNERS

Friday, May 23rd - 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, May 24th - 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, May 25th - 8:00 a.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Do you think you have what it takes to pick a needle out of a haystack (or a cow out of an entire herd)? Well, you can come watch professionals compete in team penning this Memorial Day weekend at the Fairgrounds. Over 75 participants will compete in over 300 runs over the three days. Spectators are welcome at no charge; just bring your own lawn chair. A food vendor will be on-site.

2ND ANNUAL EAST HELENA ON MAIN CAR SHOW

Saturday, May 24th - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Main Street, East Helena

Calling all car lovers! Come on down and show off your ride at the East Helena on Main Car Show. All makes and models are eligible for entry. There will be a $25 entry for your first vehicle, and a $10 addition for any other car you bring on the day of the show. Signups are from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. There will be several food vendors, matchbox car races for the kids, and a walking poker run. There will be awards for "Best of Show", "People's Choice", "Most Original", and "Farthest Traveled". All funds raised by this event will go towards local veterans.

GRIZZLY SPRING TOUR GOLF TOURNAMENT

Thursday, May 29th - 9:00 a.m.

Bill Roberts Golf Course

GRIZ FANS! The Grizzly Golf Tournament will stop in Helena on the last Thursday of May! Form a team with you and your friends. This will be an awesome opportunity to see coaches and members of the University of Montana department staff. Signups require a team of four, and the cost is $500 per team. Proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting the GSA and its mission of providing student-athlete scholarships. You can sign up at this link.

BONUS EVENT

EAST HELENA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

Monday, May 26th - 11 a.m.

East Helena

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the VFW Cory-Dullum Post 10010 at 117 W. Main St. and proceed east to the Servicemembers Monument in Main Street Park, where the Memorial Day ceremony will be held.