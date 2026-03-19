Out & About: Ten Years Gone, The Planets, and Home Show Expo

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from March 19th through March 26th.

TEN YEARS GONE BAND

Friday, March 20th, at 8:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Tap Room

Head over to the Lewis and Clark Taproom to see Ten Years Gone. The local Helena band will play a variety of music, including classic rock, alternative country, pop, funk, and dance. The family-friendly show is on Friday at 8 p.m. and has a $5 cover charge.

THE PLANETS

Saturday, March 21st, at 7:30 p.m.

Helena Civic Center

The Helena Symphony is back at the Helena Civic Center with a production called The Planets. Get transported through the solar system from Mars to Neptune! The performance is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Planets is coupled with Jennifer Higdon's Grammy Award-winning Harp Concerto, performed by principal harpist Tess Flammond. Tickets range from $21 to $75 and can be purchased through this link.

2026 HOME SHOW EXPO

Saturday, March 21st and Sunday, March 22nd

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

If you have home renovation plans or outdoor decorating to do just in time for the start of spring, look no further than the 2026 Home Expo. The expo takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Saturday hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hosted by the Helena Building Industry Association, the event features more than 150 booths ranging from trades to finance and lifestyle. Attendees can get inspired for their next remodel or building project and score amazing deals. Food and drinks will be available, and there is a DIY kids' workshop for the whole family to enjoy.