Out & About: Valentine's Day and Super Bowl

February 5th - February 12th
Here are some events going on around the Helena area from February 5th through February 12th.

GALENTINE'S NIGHT
Friday, February 6th at 4:00 p.m.
Hammer and Stain Helena

The Hammer and Stain in Helena will host a Galentine's Day event on Friday, starting at 4:00 p.m. The celebration will feature multiple projects from local businesses including a hat bar, Big Sky Boutique, Boutique Grit and Faith Boutique, and Jordan with the Esthetic Company. Complimentary appetizers will be provided for attendees.

FEBFEST: VALENTINE'S VENDOR MARKET
Saturday, February 7th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Helena Civic Center

FEBFEST returns Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Civic Center, featuring more than 70 vendors. Visitors can enjoy fresh coffee, music, and Valentine's-themed activities. Admission costs $5, while children 12 and under enter free.

SUPERBOWL LX PARTY
Sunday, February 8th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Motherlode Sports Bar, Restaurant, and Casino

Multiple venues across Helena will host Super Bowl parties on Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots. The Motherlode Sports Bar, Restaurant, and Casino will offer a free taco bar while supplies last and host giveaways starting at 4:00 p.m.

