Out & About: Vigilante Day, Bird Festival, and Treadmill Challenge

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from April 30th through May 7th

VIGILANTE DAY PARADE

Friday, May 1st at high noon

Downtown Helena

Helena's Vigilante Day parade kicks off Friday at noon, bringing together high school students who build floats celebrating Montana and Helena history. Arrive early to secure a spot along the route. The parade is free to attend. For the history behind the parade, visit this story.

WORLD MIGRATORY BIRD DAY FESTIVAL

Saturday, May 2nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Montana Wild

The World Migratory Bird Day Festival is a free family event hosted by Montana Wild that features live migratory birds and raptors, guided bird walks, live raptor programs, birdhouse building, nature journaling, and crafts. The festival will also feature the Last Chance Community Powwow and the Lewis and Clark Library Bookmobile.

CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY MONTANA'S GREATER HELENA GIVES TREADMILL CHALLENGE

Thursday, May 7th, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Capital City Health Club

Cancer Support Community Montana holds the Greater Helena Gives treadmill challenge at Capital City Health Club from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m next Thursday. Participants can sign up for a free 30-minute time slot to walk, jog, or run in support of people navigating cancer. A Capital City Health Club membership is not required to participate. The event's goal is to raise $5,000 in 12 hours. Donations are also accepted. Registration is open now at this link.

BONUS EVENT

MONTANA MILITARY MUSEUM 27th ANNUAL WINE FAIR

Firday, May 1st, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Helena Civic Center

This event helps raise funds for the volunteer-led military museum. You can bid in the silent auction, snack on hors d’oeuvres, mingle with the music, taste the wines, and keep the wineglass. Old Freight Road will play live music. Tickets are $40 in advance, and $50 at the door. You can purchase tickets here.