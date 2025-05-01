Out & About: Vigilante Day Parade, Bird Festival, Conductor's Choice, and Alien Concert

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from May 1st through May 8th.

VIGILANTE DAY PARADE:

Friday, May 2nd - begins at high noon

Downtown Helena

The 101st running of the Vigilante Day Parade is upon us! Pick out your favorite spot along Last Chance Gulch and the Walking Mall to see Capitol High compete against Helena High for the best float! The Helena tradition continues on its classic route with updated safety measures. The Bruins will lead the parade this year, followed by the Bengals.

TY WALKER AND THE HUMANOIDS CONCERT:

Friday, May 2nd - 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (7 p.m. doors)

Lewis and Clark Taproom

Experience a concert out of this world with Ty Walker and the Humanoids! Come dressed in a tinfoil hat to enjoy a unique twist on the country music genre. There will even be a special prize for the most outlandish outfit. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The concert will be standing room only, but limited reserved seating is available. For tickets, visit this link.

WORLD MIGRATORY BIRD DAY FESTIVAL:

Saturday, May 3rd - 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

Montana Wild

If you're looking for something educational and fun to do with the family this coming weekend, head down to Montana Wild to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day! Celebrate all of our avian friends with guided walks, viewing live raptors, building bird boxes, nature journaling, and much more! Last Chance Community Pow Wow and the Lewis and Clark Library Book Mobile will also be present. This event is free to attend.

CONDUCTOR'S CHOICE PROGRAM:

Sunday, May 4th - begins at 3 p.m.

St. Paui's United Methodist Church

Put on by the Helena New Horizons Concert Band, this orchestra will blow you away with popular music you know and love! They will play music made famous by the likes of Gershwin, Sousa, John Williams, and more. The concert is free but donations are welcome.