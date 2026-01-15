Out & About: Winter Ball, Grandstreet, and MLK Day

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from January 15th through January 22nd.

WINTER WONDERLAND BALL

Friday, January 16th, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Helena Competitive Elite Cheer & Tumbling Gym

It may not feel like winter outside, but the Winter Wonderland Ball will certainly bring back the colder season vibes with royalty all around! Bring your little ones out to the Helena Competitive Elite Cheer & Tumbling Gym in their favorite dress or gown. There will be a crown given to one winter wonderland princess right before the dance at 8:00 p.m.! All ages are welcome to attend. There is an $8 admission fee. Snacks, concessions, and more will be available.

GRANDSTREET THEATRE'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

Saturday, January 17th, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Helena Civic Center

For one night only, Grandstreet performers past and present will come together on the Civic Center stage for a retrospective look at some of Grandstreet’s most memorable moments. Take a walk down memory lane and join them in celebrating the legacy of Montana’s longest-running community theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY MLK JR DAY OF SERVICE

Monday, January 19th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Helena and East Helena

With Martin Luther King Day fast approaching, there's no better way to spend the holiday than donating your time back to those in need in your community. The Helena area Habitat for Humanity is offering multiple opportunities to assist those in need on Monday. Volunteers can serve by working on a Habitat build site, support operations at the Helena ReStore, or participate in a Walk & Talk outreach effort in East Helena to help share information about Habitat’s Home Repair Program. They will allow volunteers to support safe, affordable housing while connecting directly with neighbors and strengthening your community. You can sign up to volunteer your time here.